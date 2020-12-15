Italian cyclist Riccardo Ricco handed life ban over doping
A once-promising rider known as 'The Cobra', Ricco's career collapsed when he was found to have taken the banned blood-booster CERA during the 2008 tour.
Rome: Italian cyclist Riccardo Ricco, who was thrown off the Tour de France in 2008 for taking a blood-boosting drug, has been banned for life, the national anti-doping agency announced.
The 37-year-old had already been handed a 12-year ban that was due to expire in 2024.
He must also pay a 4,000 euro ($4,850) fine and costs of 378 euros, Nado Italia said in a statement issued Monday.
"The first section of the national anti-doping court, in the disciplinary proceedings against Mr Riccardo Ricco... imposes a life ban," the statement said.
