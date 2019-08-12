Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo in intensive care after suffering multiple fractures in collision during training

Milan: Italian rider Domenico Pozzovivo has been seriously injured after being knocked down by a car, his Bahrain-Merida team said on Monday.
Pozzovivo was involved in the collision while training near Cosenza in southern Italy.
The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital and remains in intensive care.
"Although stable and conscious (Pozzovivo) has suffered multiple bone fractures requiring surgery," the team said.
"@pozzovivod suffered fractured arm and leg after being hit by a car," they tweeted.
A climbing specialist Pozzovivo helped teammate Vincenzo Nibali to a second-place finish in this year's Giro Italia.
He had been training for the Vuelta a Espana which starts on August 24, but will now likely miss the race with reports suggesting he has suffered further fractures including six broken ribs as well as chest injuries.
Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 22:05:15 IST