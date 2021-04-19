Italian cycling team Vini Zabu banned from racing for one month after two doping cases emerge
Matteo De Bonis tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control in March while teammate Matteo Spreafico fell foul of doping regulations twice on the Giro last October.
Paris: Following two separate doping positives in their ranks, Italian cycling team Vini Zabu have been suspended from all racing for a month, the International Cycling Union announced on Monday.
The ban on the entire team runs from 7 April to 6 May, 2021.
"The UCI Anti-Doping Rules provide for the suspension of a team when two of its riders receive notice of an Adverse Analytical Finding for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period," the UCI said on Monday.
Vini Zabu announced last Thursday that it would not compete in the Giro d'Italia starting in Turin on May 8 following the two doping cases.
Vini Zabu was one of three teams to receive an invitation to compete in the three-week Giro d'Italia from organisers RCS.
The selection of the second-tier Italian outfit had caused surprise, with the Movement for a Credible Cycling saying it had failed nine doping tests in the last 12 years.
