Italian Cup: Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi's own goal sends Lazio to quarter-finals
Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo had nodded in the first goal from a curling Andreas Pereira cross on 23 minutes in the last-16 tie.
Milan, Italy: Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi's late own goal sent Lazio through to the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after a 2-1 win in Rome.
But Parma fought back, with Valentin Mihaila levelling for the visitors with seven minutes to go at the Stadio Olimpico.
As the game looked to be heading for extra time, Vedat Muriqi headed towards goal on 90 minutes, with the ball bouncing off the post, against the unfortunate Colombi and into the net.
Seven-time winners Lazio, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, play Atalanta in Bergamo next Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.
"We had an excellent first half, created a lot and hit the post twice," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.
"We didn't approach the second half like the first and conceded a questionable goal because of a mistake we shouldn't have allowed ourselves.
"Fortunately Muriqi's goal came and we go to the quarter-finals with confidence."
Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa selected a young side, with many of his first team struggling for fitness.
"It's a shame because the lads put in a great performance. We didn't give up," he said.
City rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan meet in the first last-eight tie on Tuesday.
Holders Napoli take on Spezia, with Juventus at home against Serie B outfit SPAL.
