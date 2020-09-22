Italian authorities investigate Luis Suarez's 'fixed' language test for European passport
While Luis Suárez is not under investigation, the director and general director of the Perugia university where the Uruguay forward took the exam are being investigated for allegedly helping him pass the test
Authorities are investigating whether Barcelona striker Luis Suárez was illegally helped to pass an Italian language exam last week in order to receive a European passport that could help him transfer to a new club.
While Suárez is not under investigation, the director and general director of the Perugia university where the Uruguay forward took the exam are being investigated for allegedly helping him pass the test, Italian reports said Tuesday.
Suárez had been linked with a possible move to Italian champion Juventus.
Suárez's test grade was allegedly fixed before he took the test.
Suarez is from Uruguay but has Italian ancestors. If he can obtain Italian citizenship, he wouldn't have to occupy a non-EU spot with a new club.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Serie A: Inter Milan sign Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal for $1.17 million from FC Barcelona
After joining Barcelona in 2018, Vidal played 96 games for the Catalans and scored 11 goals, helping them win LaLiga in his first year in Spain.
LaLiga: Barcelona suffer blow ahead of new season as winger Ansu Fati sustains hip injury
Fati is unlikely though to feature in Barca's friendly against Gimnastic Tarragaona on Saturday.
LaLiga: Lionel Messi rejoins rest of Barcelona squad for practice ahead of new season
Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.