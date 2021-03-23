ISSF World Cup: With three medals, Abhishek Verma regains lost rhythm and aims to get better before Tokyo Olympics

World No 1 in men's 10m air pistol Abhishek Verma talks about regaining rhythm after lockdown, clinching three medals at the ongoing WorldCup and his plans ahead of Tokyo Olympics

In the men's 10m air pistol final at the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Brazil's Wu Almeida and India's new number one in the category Abhishek Verma were locked in an intense battle of their own. While Saurabh Chaudhary and Javad Foroughi battled for the gold, Verma and Almeida fought for bronze.

After four series of 14 shots, Wu was ahead of Verma by 1.6 points. But a couple of 9s by the Brazilian saw Verma minimise the difference and by the end of 18 shots, the difference came down to 0.8. It was still a healthy lead but Almeida seemed under pressure as his body language suggested.

Verma's next two shots were 10.5 and 10.6 as he jumped to 200.7 points in total and Almeida now had to shoot a combined 18.7 in his next two shots to get the bronze and eliminate Verma. However, the pressure got the better of the Rio silver medalist as he could manage only 17.9 and was ousted from the final with Verma eventually grabbing the bronze medal in his first international event since the pandemic hit home.

"I was not shooting that well in the first series. That is why there was a huge gap from early on so I was maintaining Number three. I was focussed that I don't have to shoot any bad shot from now on. I was not watching the difference between Almeida and me on screen. I was only focussed on my shots," Verma told Firstpost about what was going on in his mind during the gripping final.

At the start of the shooting camp last year, Verma did not find himself shooting at his best. He had lost rhythm due to a lack of practice. He had left for his home in Chandigarh two days before the lockdown was announced last year in March and hence found himself only with a pistol to train but no targets at home throughout that period. He had to settle for dry practice only.

The three shooting camps helped him regain his momentum. The camps followed by the ISSF World Cup have given satisfactory results to the shooter who took up the sport as a hobby.

"I was waiting for this (World Cup). We had been training in camps. We took part in three camps after lockdown so we trained and recovered well to regain the same performance. We were all waiting for an international competition so that we are able to analyse ourselves. While one shoots well in training, it is only in the competition where you understand your shooting. I am satisfied with my performance in the World Cup," said Verma who booked a quota for the country in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup Beijing in 2019.

The two bronze and one gold at the Delhi World Cup — bronze in 10m air pistol men, 10m air pistol mixed team and gold in men's pistol team — have almost booked his place in the flight to Tokyo.

The next two months are packed for Verma who wants to fly to Switzerland to complete pending work. While most of the pistol shooters today shoot with a customised grip for error-free shooting, Verma has been shooting with a standard pistol since starting in the sport. Last year in February, he had booked an appointment with Morini, the competition arm manufacturing company to get a grip made for himself as well but the lockdown has delayed the plan.

"Grip does help your shooting. I started shooting as a hobby and when I started winning medals by 2018 even then I shot with simple guns. It was then I realised how important it is to make a customised grip for yourself and one must get it done. But I did not get the time for it.

Before the lockdown, I secured a visa for Switzerland where Morini is based. I had taken the appointment over there to get my grip made for the pistol I use. I was approved under TOPS scheme to go there as well. But then the lockdown happened," said Verma.

With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, Verma wants to leave no stone unturned in getting better. And in a sport like shooting, even a minuscule change can ruin things for you. That is why Verma wants to see how much help is the customised grip going to bring.

"There is no such plan to change the grip. But if I get some time I will get it made and use it at certain events and training and if I like shooting with it, I may continue using it. If not, I will continue with the one I am using right now," he said.

Verma has plans to fly to Switzerland in May to get his grip made and train there as well. In April, he will be training at the Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi where the nationals of pistol shooting will also take place. He is also planning to go to MP Shooting Academy in Bhopal to train in May.

"My long-term plan is till July and I have chalked it out with Jaspal (Rana) sir. Nationals are in April. My plan is to train in Bhopal. I trained in Bhopal for the whole of January and February. The range over there is the best in the country. The environment is nice and lighting is also great."