ISSF World Cup: Shahzar Rizvi clinches India's first medal in 10m air pistol event

Sports PTI Apr 24, 2018 16:00:53 IST

Changwon: Shahzar Rizvi on Tuesday clinched India's first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup, winning a silver in the 10m air pistol event.

Shahzar Rizvi fell short by just 0.2 points, bagging the silver medal in the intriguing contest, scoring 239.8. Image courtesy: Twitter @IndiaSports

Rizvi, who had won the gold medal in his first appearance in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March, fell short by just 0.2 points this time. He bagged the silver medal in the intriguing contest, scoring 239.8.

Russia's Artem Chernousov clinched the gold medal with a final score of 240 while the bronze went to Bulgaria's Samuil Donkov who shot a total score of 217.1.

After Indian shooters drew a blank on the first two days, the onus was on Rizvi and Commonwealth Games medallists Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval to end the country's medal drought.

Rizvi qualified for the final as the sixth best shooter with a score of 582.

However, it was disappointment for both Mitharval and Rai as both of them failed to make it to the final round.

While Mitharval finished 11th with a score of 581, Rai was further behind on the 38th spot with a disappointing score of 575.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 16:00 PM

