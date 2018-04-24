ISSF World Cup: Rahi Sarnobat narrowly misses out on a podium spot in women's 25m pistol event

Changwon, South Korea: Rahi Sarnobat narrowly missed out on a podium spot after she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Stage 2 in Changwon on Monday.

Sarnobat, however, recorded the best Indian finish on day two of the competition, scoring 588 out of 600 in the qualification round but finished just outside of the medals in the eight-woman final.

Sarnobat recorded 26 hits out of the first 40 shots in the 50-shot final to finish one behind eventual bronze medalist Yushi Yao of China. Australia's Elena Galiabovitch won gold beating silver medalist Yuemei Lin of China in a shoot-off by 3-2 margin after both had tied with 34 hits a piece after the 10 series of five-shots each.

India's Heena Sidhu finished 37th out of 92 shooters with a qualifying round score of 575 while Annu Raj Singh ended in the 41st spot with a score of 573.

India reached their third final of the competition when the 10m air rifle mixed team pairing of Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela also made it to the finals to finish fifth in the end.

India's second team in the event, comprising of Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh finished eighth and could not make it to the five-team final round.

In the women's trap event, Shagun Chowdhary was the best finishing Indian competitor on the 26th spot with a score of 108 out 125 in the qualifying. Shreyasi Singh shot two clay targets less to finish 33rd while Seema Tomar hit 99 shots to be placed 47th.

With three more rounds of qualification to go tomorrow before the men's trap final, Manavjit Singh Sandhu shot 48 out of 50 to be in ninth position after the first two rounds. The top six qualify for the final rounds. Zoravar Sandhu is lying 13th with a score of 47 while Kynan Chenai shot 46 to be in 36th position.

The first final of day three will, however, be that of the men's 10m air pistol where Jitu Rai, Shahzar Rizvi and Om Prakash Mitharval will carry Indian hopes.