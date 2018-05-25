ISSF World Cup: Om Prakash Mitharval finishes seventh in 10m Air Pistol as Indian shooters disappoint on day 3

Munich: Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval could not produce his best after reaching the finals as he finished seventh in the Men's 10m Air Pistol of the fourth ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Munich on Friday.

Om shot 582 out of 600 to make it to the star-studded eight-man final in sixth place but only three scores in the 10s in his first 10 final shots out of a maximum 24, put paid to his medal hopes in his second World Cup final of the year.

Oleh Omelchuk of Ukraine won the event in a world record effort of 243.6, ahead of German Rio Olympic champion Christian Reitz and Chinese Qifeng Pu.

Shahzar Rizvi and Jitu Rai, the two other Indians in the event, shot scores of 579 and 577 to finish 12th and 28th respectively.

Om Prakash shot 136.9 in the finals to bow out after the 14th shot. The day's best Indian score was however recorded by Abhishek Verma, who shot 585, however in the MQS category.

Rahi Sarnobat was the best finishing Indian in the Women's 25m Pistol, shooting 577 in qualifying to finish 30th.

Heena Sidhu shot 577 for a 34th place finish while Annu Raj Singh shot 572 to claim 48th spot.

In the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, seasoned Sanjeev Rajput shot 1176 in qualifying to finish 16th, while youngsters Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran shot 1171 and 1160 to end in 33rd and 70th positions respectively.

Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Arjun Babuta will carry Indian hopes of a medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final on Saturday.