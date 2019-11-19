You are here:
ISSF World Cup Finals: Sanjeev Rajput misses out on qualification spot by a point, closes at ninth spot; Akhil Sheoran finishes 13th

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 19, 2019 17:50:39 IST

  • The seasoned Rajput, who has already secured an Olympic quota, shot 1153 to claim the ninth spot in a low-scoring qualification round

  • Akhil Sheoran, the second Indian to have made the cut in the ISSF season-ending World Cup Finals, finished 13th with a score of 1147

  • In the women's 3P, India's Anjum Moudgil also finished outside the top eight final qualifying spots, shooting a score of 1147 to finish 13th

Putian: India's Sanjeev Rajput missed out on the finals by a point in the prestigious World Cup Finals for the year's top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters on Tuesday.

India's Akhil Sheoran celebrates his gold medal in the ISSF Mexico World Cup.
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ISSF_Shooting

Rising Czech star Filip Nepejchal and Briton Seonaid Mcintosh took Day 1 honours, winning the men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) gold medals respectively.

The seasoned Rajput, who has already secured an Olympic quota, shot 1153 to claim the ninth spot in a low-scoring qualification round. Polish shooter Tomasz Bartnik took the eighth and final qualification spot with an effort of 1154.

Sanjeev would have made it through even if he had tied with Tomasz, given he had two more inner 10s than the shooter from Poland.

Akhil Sheoran, the second Indian to have made the cut in the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) season-ending World Cup Finals showpiece, finished 13th with a score of 1147.

In the women's 3P, India's Anjum Moudgil also finished outside the top eight final qualifying spots, shooting a score of 1147 to finish in 13th position overall.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 17:50:39 IST

