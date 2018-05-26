ISSF Word Cup: India's Ravi Kumar fails to make the cut into 10m air rifle final, finishes 13th

Munich: Indian shooter Ravi Kumar missed out on making it to his third ISSF Word Cup final of the year by 0.6 points as he finished 13th in the men's 10m air rifle event.

Ravi, who won a bronze at the World Cup first stage in Guadalajara, Mexico and came fourth at the second stage in Changwon, Korea, shot a score of 628.6 in the 60-shots qualification round on day three of competitions, missing out on the eight-man finals by 0.6 points.

Illia Charheika of Belarus won the gold medal while Russia's Vladimir Maslennikov bagged silver and Chinese Taipei's Shao-Chuan Lu settled for bronze in the World Cup fourth stage 10m air rifle event.

Arjun Babuta and Deepak Kumar, the two other Indians in the 10m air rifle qualification, shot 627.7 and 627.4 to finish 20th and 25th respectively.

Sunday (27 May) has three finals scheduled with the women's 50m rifle 3 positions being the first on the card followed by the women's 10m air pistol and the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.