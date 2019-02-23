ISSF New Delhi World Cup 2019: When and where to watch shooting event, coverage on TV and full schedule

New Delhi: Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valaraivan will lead India's charge in women's 10m air rifle event on the first day of competition at the season-opening ISSF shooting World Cup on Saturday.

The immensely talented Mehuli Ghosh will shoot in Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) at the Dr Karni Singh Range.

They are among 102 competitors from 44 nations in the fray in the women's 10m event. India have secured both their Olympic quotas in the event through Moudgil and Chandela at the World Championships last September.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revoking the two quotas in the 25m rapid fire pistol event owing to non-issuance of visas to Pakistan shooters, the tournament will now offer 14 quotas for the 2020 Olympic Games instead of the original 16.

Around 500 shooters from 60 nations, including 23 competitors from host country India, will compete for top honours — medals and quotas.

Besides the men's 25m rapid fire pistol and the two 10m mixed team air rifle and air pistol events, the rest of the seven events in the five-day competition will distribute two Olympic quotas each.

India has already won the maximum possible two quota berths in the women's 10m air rifle event and will compete for 12 quotas in six events, besides trying to win medals.

It is a world-class field comprising at least six former and reigning Olympic champions, seven former and reigning world champions and several Olympic and World Championship medallists as well as Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champions.

For the first time ever, an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup will be telecast live in 80 countries.

Here's all you need to know about catching the coverage of the 2019 Shooting World Cup live:

What's the schedule of the 2019 Shooting World Cup?

The competition will start on 23 February (Saturday) and will continue till 27 February.

SATURDAY (23 February)

9 am: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 1

9.15 am: 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 1

10 am: 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage

11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 2

12.45 pm: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination 2

2.15 pm: Final of 10m Air Rifle Women

SUNDAY (24 February)

9 am: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

9.45 am: 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 1

12 pm: 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

12.15 pm: 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 2

12:45 pm: Final of 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

2.45 pm: Final of 10m Air Pistol Men

4.15 pm: Final of 25m Pistol Women

MONDAY (25 February)

9 am: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 1

9.15 am: 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 1

10.30 am: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 2

12.45 pm: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination 2

14.15 pm: Final of 10m Air Rifle Men

TUESDAY (26 February)

9 am: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

9.45 am: 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 1

10.30 am: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

12.15 pm: 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 2

12.45 pm: Final of 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

2.45 pm: Final of 10m Air Pistol Women

4:15 pm: Final of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

WEDNESDAY (27 February)

9 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 1

10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 2

12 pm: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1

12.15 pm: Final of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

1.25 pm: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2

3.15 pm: Final of 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

How do I watch the 2019 Shooting World Cup live?

The event will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD and DD Sports.

Live coverage for Saturday will begin around 2.00 pm IST.

You can also catch live scores and updates on firstpost.com

