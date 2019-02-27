ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Organisers to reimburse all expenses of men's 25m rapid fire pistol event medallists

The organising committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup has decided to reimburse all expenses of the medal winners of the Men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

The event was supposed to have two Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020 but the places were revoked by the International Olympic Council (IOC) last week after the two Pakistani shooters competition in it were denied visas by India in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

"Bearing in mind the withdrawal of two Olympic quotas in the Men's 25m rapid fire pistol event as per an IOC decision the organising committee of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol New Delhi 2019 has decided as a gesture of goodwill and equity to reimburse 100 percent of the expenses incurred by the medallists of the event i.e Christian Reitz of Germany, Lin Junmin of China and Kim Junhong of (South) Korea," organising committee Chairman Raninder Singh said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Suitable notifications to the athletes and federations are being sent out," Singh said.

A three-member Pakistan team, comprising two pistol shooters and a manager, was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday for the World Cup, which is also a qualifying event for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Pakistan team withdrew after not being granted visas to enter India despite 'intense last-minute attempts', according to the IOC.

On Monday, German Reitz ended with a score of 35 while Lin Junmin shot 31 and finished second. Kim Junghong finished third with a score of 22. India’s Anish Bhanwala finished fifth out of six competitors in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final.

With inputs from ANI

