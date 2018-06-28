Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISSF Junior World Cup: Indian shooters add eight medals, including five gold to finish on top of table

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 21:39:56 IST

New Delhi: Indian shooters picked up eight more medals, including five gold, on the concluding day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Thursday.

Their successful campaign saw them finish on top of the medal standings among 61 participating countries, collecting 26 medals in all including 15 gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar grabbed India's 10th gold on the final day. Image credit: Twitter/@ISSF_Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar grabbed India's 10th gold. Image credit: Twitter/@ISSF_Shooting

India's gold medals came in the 10m air pistol mixed team, 25m standard pistol men junior individual and team and 25m standard pistol women junior individual and team events respectively.

Besides, they also won the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, a bronze in the 25m standard pistol junior men as well as a welcome bronze medal in the junior women's skeet team event.

The highlight of the day for India was their 1-2 finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where the pair of Devanshi Rana and Saurabh Chaudhary pipped compatriots Manu Bhaker and Anmol Jain in the five-team final to clinch gold.

Devanshi and Saurabh shot a total of 478.9 to get the better of Manu and Anmol, who finished with 474.4.

The Indian contingent in the process overturned the result in their favour over powerhouses China, who had topped the charts in the year's first Junior World Cup in Sydney, where India had finished second.

The Indian squad also established five new junior world records during the course of the Suhl JWC and equalled another.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 21:39 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores