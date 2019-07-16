ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins men's 25m pistol gold, 10m air rifle silver to maintain top spot in medal standings

Vijayveer Sidhu picked up his third gold medal of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, combining with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh to clinch the men's 25m pistol event on Tuesday.

For Adarsh, it was his second gold of the competition. India maintained its top spot at the medal standings after day three with its seventh gold in a total of 16 medals won so far.

The day's second medal came in the men's 10m Air Rifle with the trio of Hriday Hazarika, Yash Vardhan and Paarth Makhija winning the team silver with a combined score of 1877.4, which was just 0.4 less than the gold-winning Chinese team's score.

China also equalled the junior world record in the process.

Junior world champion Hriday, however, endured heartbreak in the 10m Air Rifle individual competition. He was leading till the 18th shot of the 24-shot final, but an effort of 9.6 in his 19th shot saw him slide down to fourth, which is where he eventually finished on a score of 207.3.

Russian Grigoril Shamakov won gold with a score of 250.0.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.