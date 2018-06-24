ISSF Junior World Cup: India bag five medals on opening day including two gold to lead the table

New Delhi: Neha, Anmol Jain and Devanshi Dhama won individual honours as India claimed two gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of competition to lead the table in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

In total, India won five medals (two team gold, two individual bronze a silver) in the two events — 50m junior men's pistol and 50m junior women's pistol.

In the men's junior individual pistol competition, Anmol finished third with a score of 549 over six series, behind Russia's gold medallist Mikhail Isakov (553) and silver winner Zhehao Wang (550) of China.

Arjun Singh Cheema (548) was and Gaurav Rana was fifth with 546. The trio's combined score of 1643 helped them win the team gold medal ahead of Russia and Italy.

Abhishek Arya was placed 20th in the competition.

In the women's 50m individual pistol competition, India's Neha won silver with 528 and Devanshi Dhama bagged bronze with 527. The gold medal was claimed Yulyana Rohach of Belaurus, who shot 530.

Anushka Patil was eighth with 510. India won the team gold with a total of 1565 ahead of Russia and Ukraine.