ISSF Junior World Cup: Elavenil Valarivan wins 10m air rifle gold; India clinch team gold with junior world record

New Delhi: Elavenil Valarivan beat compatriot Mehuli Ghosh to win the individual gold in a one-two finish for India in women's 10m air rifle competition of the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Monday.

Elavenil won the 10m air rifle gold with a total score of 251.6 while Ghosh got the silver with 250.2 points. Oceanne Marianne Muller from France took home the bronze.

India created a junior world record on the way to the team gold in women's 10m air rifle competition.

Besides the team gold, India bagged another yellow metal and a silver in individual competition, continuing their domination in the tournament.

The efforts of Valarivan, Ghosh and Shreya Agrawal ensured India remained on top of the medals tally with six gold and as many silver, besides two bronze for a total of 14 medals so far.

China was lying second with two gold and a total of six medals.

The day belonged to Elavenil, a Junior World Championship silver medallist, who claimed a golden double by winning both the individual as well as the team competition, beating Mehuli in the final.

Elavenil had qualified in eighth place for the eight-woman final with a score of 627.5 in qualifying. Mehuli topped the qualification round with 630.4 while Shreya shot 625.4 to end in 17th place.

Mehuli started off well in the final and led till the 13th shot before Elavenil forged ahead.

The duo kept challenging bronze medal winner Oceanne Muller of France, who kept pace with the duo before a 9.1 in the 22nd shot meant the two Indians were left to fight for the top two positions.

