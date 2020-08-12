Israel Start-Up Nation sign Canadian Michael Woods as support for Chris Froome

Woods, 33, who won a bronze medal at the world championships in 2018, has signed a three-year deal, the team said.

Israel Start-Up Nation announced on Wednesday Canadian Michael Woods will join the outfit next season to support four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Woods, 33, who won a bronze medal at the world championships in 2018, has signed a three-year deal, the team said.

"World-class climber, Michael Woods, will join Team Israel Start-Up Nation next season to be Chris Froome's super-domestique," Start-Up Nation said.

"The Canadian will also lead the team in some of the biggest classics and monument races," they added.

Tour stage winners Daryl Impey and Patrick Bevan as well as Norwegian rider Carl Fredrik Hagen have also been signed by the side who have been promoted to the top-tier World Tour.

Froome will continue to compete for Ineos this season and is taking part in the Criterium du Dauphine, a key Tour de France warmup race, that starts on Wednesday.