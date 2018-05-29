You are here:
ISL side FC Goa sign Fateh Hyderabad FC's Manipuri winger Imran Khan

Sports PTI May 29, 2018 16:35:52 IST

Panjim: FC Goa on Tuesday announced the signing of 23-year-old Manipuri winger, Imran Khan from Fateh Hyderabad FC.

File image of Imran Khan. Image courtesy: FC Goa

The left sided player was named the Manipuri Player of the Year in 2015-2016 and has represented 2018 I-league runners-up Neroca FC.

Imran is a pacey midfielder, capable of playing any where on the left side or in an attacking position in the middle.

He has also represented Manipur in the annual Santosh Trophy on five occasions. The supremely talented youngster was part of the Fateh Hyderabad team which did the double over FC Goa in the I-league division 2 league stage. He was instrumental for his team in both victories against the Goan club.

Imran will join fellow Manipuris Yasir Mohammad and Mohammad Nawaz who were both important parts of the FC Goa development team in the past season where the team competed in the Goa Pro League and the I-league division 2.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 16:35 PM

