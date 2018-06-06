You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISL side ATK reinforce squad with signings of Manuel Lanzarote, John Johnson and Balwant Singh

Sports PTI Jun 06, 2018 17:42:33 IST

Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK, who endured a nightmarish 2017-18 season, today announced the signing of attacking Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote Bruno and English centre back John Johnson.

File image of John Johnson. Twitter: @John6Johnson

File image of John Johnson. Twitter: @John6Johnson

Nigerian forward Kalu Uche has also joined the squad as ATK are continuing to make headway in the off-season transfer window to shore up their defence and attack.

ATK, who finished ninth in the 10-team standings last season, have also reinforced their squad with the likes of Balwant Singh (Mumbai City FC), Pronay Haldar (FC Goa), Shaikh Faiaz (Mohun Bagan), Arnab Mondal and Cavin Lobo (East Bengal).

Lanzarote finished last season with 13 goals in his maiden stint in India for FC Goa, while Johnson spent five seasons at Bengaluru before switching to ATK.

"We have tried to form an all-round and compact squad. I am happy to welcome several new members to the ATK family and hope that together we can put up some great football this season," principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 17:42 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores