ISL side ATK reinforce squad with signings of Manuel Lanzarote, John Johnson and Balwant Singh

Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK, who endured a nightmarish 2017-18 season, today announced the signing of attacking Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote Bruno and English centre back John Johnson.

Nigerian forward Kalu Uche has also joined the squad as ATK are continuing to make headway in the off-season transfer window to shore up their defence and attack.

ATK, who finished ninth in the 10-team standings last season, have also reinforced their squad with the likes of Balwant Singh (Mumbai City FC), Pronay Haldar (FC Goa), Shaikh Faiaz (Mohun Bagan), Arnab Mondal and Cavin Lobo (East Bengal).

Lanzarote finished last season with 13 goals in his maiden stint in India for FC Goa, while Johnson spent five seasons at Bengaluru before switching to ATK.

"We have tried to form an all-round and compact squad. I am happy to welcome several new members to the ATK family and hope that together we can put up some great football this season," principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.