ISL: Promising defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot handed two-year contract extension by Odisha FC

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Monday announced that Mohammad Sajid Dhot will continue to be a part of the team till 2022.

The 22-year-old defender signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Monday.

Are you following the norms to save and protect yourself and others from the #Coronavirus?@SajidDhot has a reminder and an important revelation at the end. Do watch the full video to find out.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/7cnkCGpQil — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) March 30, 2020

Speaking on the development, club president Rohan Sharma said, "Sajid is a wonderful youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the club. He is developing well in Odisha FC and has his best years ahead of him.

"I would definitely want to see him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best for his future."

Expressing his delight, Sajid said, "I am very happy to renew my contract with Odisha FC. I have grown up as a player since I have joined here and want to thank each and everyone in the club for their love and support towards me.

"I just want to achieve bigger things in the coming years here in OFC."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.