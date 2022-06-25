Florentin, who is elder brother of France World Cup winner Paul Pogba, plays for Guinea national team and reportedly joins the ISL club on a two-year deal from France's second division club Sochaux-Montbeliard

Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan roped in Florentin Pogba as they took to social media to make the announcement on Saturday.

Florentin, who is elder brother of France World Cup winner Paul Pogba, plays for Guinea national team and reportedly joins the ISL club on a two-year deal from France's second division club Sochaux-Montbeliard. The 31-year-old defender will feature in AFC Cup semi-final and upcoming ISL season for the Green and Maroon Brigade.

A Times of India report quoted a club source as saying that they signed the player on merit and not because of his famous surname.

"ATK Mohun Bagan had a lot of profiles (from player representatives) and Florentin impressed the most. He has more to offer than just a famous surname. He is at the club purely on merit," said the source.

Florentin, who played Ligue 1 football as well with record 10-time champions Saint Etienne during 2013-18, said he heard about Indian football from former French footballers Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires.

"I need to know a lot more about the Indian Super League. But I have heard about Indian football from legendary footballers like Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires who plied their trade here," Florentin told ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I feel proud to become a Mariner. ATK Mohun Bagan is a legacy club with massive fan-following, one of the most prestigious clubs in Asia. I’m keen to play in front of 70,000 fans."

Younger brother Paul Pogba also wished his brother luck for his maiden sojourn to India in an Instagram story.

“I wish you all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan,” read Paul's story along with a photo of Florentin.

Florentin was born in Guinea on 19 August 1990 but grew up in France. He kicked off his profession career with Ligue 2 club CS Sedan in 2010 after spending time at their youth academy. He also played among the youth ranks of Spanish club Celta Vigo before heading to Sedan.

He then rejoined Sedan on loan before spells with Turkish club Gençlerbirliği and USA club Atlanta United. Before Florentin's move to India, he played two seasons at Sochaux, making 63 appearances.

Florentin also has a twin brother Mathias, who plays professional football for ASM Belfort.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.