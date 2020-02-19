ISL: FSDL unveils 'League Winners Shield'; additional cash prize to be given to side finishing top of table

Mumbai: Football Sports Development Limited, promoters of the Indian Super League, on Wednesday unveiled the 'League Winners Shield' for ISL.

The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage. The league winners will be the first Indian club to participate in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Currently, ATK and FC Goa are locked in an intense battle heading for a possible photo-finish with much at stake and an opportunity to grab a historic place in Indian football.

Having already qualified for the ISL knockouts, FC Goa has a slender advantage with a three-point lead, at 36 from 17 games. The Gaurs next play Jamshedpur FC to whom they had suffered their first loss (0-1) at home earlier in the season.

On the other hand, ATK has 33 points and would hope to leapfrog to the top in the event Goa loses to JFC and they overcome a Bengaluru FC challenge.

The shield will be presented to the club at their home playoff fixture.

The League Winners Shield, weighing approximately 5 kg with a diameter of 22 inches draws inspiration from global football traditions and design tones of the Hero ISL trophy.

