You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISL: FC Goa sign winger Redeem Tlang from league rivals NorthEast United FC

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 02, 2020 00:12:38 IST

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season.

ISL: FC Goa sign winger Redeem Tlang from league rivals NorthEast United FC

File image of Redeem Tlang. Image credit: Sportzpics

Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.

After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said.

With him controlling the right-wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the cash-rich league.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 00:12:38 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres