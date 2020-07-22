ISL: FC Goa sign Spanish forward Igor Angulo from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on one-year contract

FC Goa signed Igor Angulo on a one-year contract and might prove to be an asset in the reshuffled side.

Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa on Wednesday signed Spanish footballer Igor Angulo to take command of their attack.

FC Goa's official Twitter handle announced the news, saying the "highest foreign goalscorer in the history of the Polish football" was ready for some "Asian glory".

Conquered the Polish League ✅ Now all set for @IndSuperLeague and Asian glory! Bringing you the highest foreign goalscorer in the history of the Polish football, Igor Angulo! Read more: https://t.co/teqSJmwVXV#ForcaGoa #BienvenidosAngulo pic.twitter.com/gCLkdJbjch — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 22, 2020

The Gaurs signed the 36-year-old striker signed on a one-year contract and might prove to be an asset in the reshuffled side. The Goan team recently recruited Redeem Tlang, Sanson Pereira and Makan Winkle Chothe.

For the last four seasons, Igor has been with Polish side Gornik Zabrze, having 24 goals for them in the 2018-19 season. He eventually went onto win the Golden Boot that season in the Polish Ekstraklasa, which is Poland's top-flight football league.

Out of his four year haul in the Polish Ekstraklasa, the striker has emerged among the top two goal scorers in three consecutive seasons. Throughout his time there, Igor has played 154 matches and scored 88 goals.

Speaking on why he chose to sign with FC Goa, the striker said, "What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football."

He also added that he was attuned to the club's tenacious mentality. FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, "We’re excited to bring Igor on board to FC Goa. He’s a proven, serial goal-scorer with experience across multiple countries in Europe and we’re confident he will prove an ideal fit for our style of football."

Ahead of the next season, the Gaurs are looking forward to strengthening their foreign line up with Igor being the first foreign recruit.

Igor has played in the La Liga before and his "fantastic" attitude made the club sign him despite having other options, a source told Times of India.