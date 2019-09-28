ISL: Defending champions Bengaluru FC sign two-year partnership with Scottish giants Rangers

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have forged a two-year partnership with Scottish giants Rangers FC, a collaboration that will present a number of football and commercial opportunities for both clubs, the Indian Super League Champions announced on Friday.

Founded in 1872 and playing out of the Ibrox Stadium, Rangers have won the league title a staggering 54 times, the Scottish Cup 33 times and the Scottish League Cup 27 times.

They also hold the distinction of being the first British club to make the final of a UEFA tournament when they faced Fiorentina in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1961.

The club is currently managed by Steven Gerrard.

During the length of the link-up, the Light Blues will look to have an active presence in the Indian footballing market enabling the club to grow its international audience.

The partnership will also encompass a scouting link up with the Indian Super League side to identify India's best talent with a view to opening up opportunities.

The Rangers Academy will travel to India and be welcomed at Bengaluru's state of art training centre. Rangers Soccer Schools will also be holding training camps in Bengaluru and will be bringing tour groups to Glasgow to see how to play and train the Rangers way.

A Rangers Legends side, packed with players who have played for the Gers (as the club is popularly known) in the past will travel to India to play and also to take part in fan engagement events while visiting Soccer Schools camps.

A culture of knowledge sharing will also be fostered, with experiences and opportunities discussed across a number of different departments across both clubs.

Rangers will also look to grow into the Indian market by hosting screening events in Bengaluru for fans.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: "The Club's international strategy is a core-pillar to our growth plans and this partnership opens up Rangers to the vast football community in India and provides a great platform for us to engage with our wider fan base, and the South Asian communities at home here in Scotland."

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC said, "It is a matter of pride for us to be partnering with Rangers FC a club that is laden with history and is one of the top football brands globally.