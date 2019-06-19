ISL: Brazilian winger Diego Carlos, Croatian defender Mato Grgic among Mumbai City FC's major signings for upcoming season

Mumbai: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui. The announcement was made by the club on its official Twitter handle.

"We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City! Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam," the club tweeted along with a picture of Carlos and Golui.

पुणेकर ➡️ मुंबईकर! We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City! ✅ Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/C7cGMO2Na8 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 19, 2019

Carlos, 26, a Brazilian winger spent two seasons at the Pune franchise and scored two goals in the 2017-18 season. He was suspended in the 2018-19 season for three games and also fined Rs two lakhs for indiscipline.

Golui is a 21-year-old defender, who played for Pune City FC, and has now been added to the Mumbai City FC squad.

The Mumbai-based franchise, who are yet to win the coveted ISL title, also Tuesday announced the signing of Croatian defender Mato Grgic, who had helped North East United FC to reach their first-ever semi-final, in the fifth season of the ISL.

