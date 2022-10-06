The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season kicks off on 7 October with a game between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. We take a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC)

There were rumours that ATK Mohun Bagan wanted to sign Anirudh Thapa ahead of the upcoming season but the midfielder decided to stay back at Chennaiyin FC. The club from south India has won the ISL on two occasions but finished eighth the last season in the league stage with only five wins from 20 matches. They scored very few and conceded many. A lot has changed in the team since then including the players and coach, but Thapa, who is now the captain, continues to be their best player. His decision to stay back at Chennaiyin is definitely a bold call. He now faces the tough task of turning around the fortunes of his side but it’s a challenge the India regular would enjoy.

Liston Colaco (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The Goan attacker has been on fire with his football graph witnessing a sharp rise recently. Liston Colaco joined Mohun Bagan on a mega deal last season and scored eight goals and made five assists in 22 matches. He has also been playing brilliantly for India. Coalco’s strength is his pace, goal-scoring ability and set-pieces mastery. Coach Juan Ferrando will obviously be expecting another great season from his player.

Sandesh Jhingan (Bengaluru FC)

The imposing defender is back at Bengaluru FC. Sandesh Jhingan joined the former ISL champions from ATK Mohun Bagan and will be hoping for a fruitful season. The center-back missed a lot of matches recently due to injuries and that has impacted his performance and minutes on the pitch. Bengaluru is where Jhingan last won a trophy — Federation Cup in 2017 — and has already won the Durand Cup this year with them.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Lallianzuala Chhangte has always been an exciting talent with his ability to pierce through defences with the help of his blistering pace but his finishing had let him down quite often in the past. The Mizo attacker has worked on that front and emerged as the highest goal-scorer in Durand Cup 2022 with seven goals in as many games. He was better at decision-making and finishing in the Durand Cup and is set for another successful outing in the ISL.

Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

Only four goals and one assist. Sunil Chhetri had his worst ISL in the 2021-22 season but the 37-year-old can never be counted out. He scored three goals and made two assists as Bengaluru won the Durand Cup recently. His class and leadership make him an indispensable player and the star striker will be aiming to have a highly productive season this time around for Bengaluru in ISL.

