ISL 2021 Semi-final, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, LIVE Football Score: Manvir Singh doubles ATKMB's lead

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from NorthEast United's semi-final second leg clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Having drawn their first-leg tie, both ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will be looking for an outright win in the second leg semi-final clash in pursuit of a final spot alongside Mumbai City in the Hero Indian Super League on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a thrilling encounter!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL semi-finals!

Idrissa Sylla starts after his exploits in the first leg!

DAVID WILLIAMS HAS SCORED YET AGAIN IN THIS SEMI-FINAL TIE! What a strike from the Australian, he's played in on goal by a beautiful ball from Roy Krishna, and Williams is too fast for the NorthEast backline, as he sprints through them and unleashes a ferocious shot into the top right corner! It looked inevitable, and the goal has finally come! Can NorthEast hit back with a goal of their own?

It's been a real champions' performance this, from ATK. They have been on top from the get-go, and they've defended well as a unit to starve NorthEast of chances. At the other end, the likes of David Williams and Roy Krishna have been sharp and between the pair of them, they've engineered a few goalscoring chances. Overall, ATK are good value for this lead, but this time around they'll know not to be complacent, lest NorthEast hit back with a late equaliser like they did in the first leg.

The game is opening up, and Manvir Singh takes full advantage, scoring a belter of a goal! The young Indian finds himself up against the duo of Shereef and Gurjinder, and he outfoxes the pair of them, leaving them lying in a heap on the floor as he cuts in and buries a thunderous shot in the NorthEast goal. It's a moment of sheer brilliance from Manvir, and it's really taken the wind out of NorthEast's sails.

NORTHEAST UNITED SCORE THANKS TO SOME SHOCKING GOALKEEPING FROM ARINDAM BHATTACHARYA! The ATK goalkeeper fluffs the simplest of takes from a corner, and instead ends up parrying the ball onto his crossbar and back out into a crowded penalty area, and VP Suhair scores with a brilliant diving header into an empty net. Game on! Or well, it would be, if we didn't have to take a break for drinks.

Freekick to ATK Mohun Bagan after Dylan Fox brings down Roy Krishna on the right wing. Javi puts in a great ball that finds Carl McHugh, but the angle is acute and McHugh ends up heading it out of play for a goalkick.

So what can NorthEast do better in the second half? Well, just about everything, and it seems like they know it. They come out swinging in the second half, and get a couple of shots on target in quick succession, including one in which Arindam Bhattacharya was really struggling. If they can sustain this pressure for a while, there's no reason they couldn't find their way back into the match.

Of course, the danger for NorthEast at this point is that opening up and putting pressure on the ATK Mohun Bagan goal just leave them even more susceptible to scoring. ATK manage to get through the first spell of pressure unscathed, and they're doing well now to continue pressing high. They can't win this by game management, 45 minutes is a long long time to survive with such a slender lead.

Federico Gallego finds himself with a yard of space in which to operate, and he smartly swivels and plays in Luis Machado, who hammers a volley straight at Arindam Bhattacharya. Promising signs these from the Highlanders

Roy Krishna almost scores, but he's just about denied by a brilliant bit of defending from Ashutosh Mehta. David Williams played him in, and Roy Krishna took an awkward touch that completely befuddled the NorthEast goalkeeper. Luckily for Subhashish, Mehta was racing back towards the goal, and he managed to clear it off the goal line. Excellent work from Ashutosh.

Meanwhile, Federico Gallego has been hauled off the pitch by Khalid Jamil in place of Deshorn Brown. This seems like a bit of a ridiculous decision, to take off one creative player for another when you're trailing. Khassa Camara, as good as he is, doesn't contribute anything to the NorthEast attack, and surely it would have more sense to take him off instead.

Margao: Having drawn their first-leg tie, both ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC would look for an outright win in the second leg semi-final clash in pursuit of a final spot in the Hero Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Idrissa Sylla's injury-time equaliser helped NEUFC hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg on last Saturday.

But Tuesday's match will eventually decide whether NEUFC will play their first final or if Antonio Habas leads ATK Mohun Bagan to their third appearance in the title clash — the two of which came before the merger of the sides.

The Kolkata team has had a solid defence throughout the season, having conceded just 15 goals in the league stage.

But they have conceded five goals in the last three games which cost them the Hero ISL League Winners Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg.

However, coach Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.

Habas though looked relaxed ahead of the second-leg tie.

"It's all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn't come again. We have to enjoy now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals," he said.

Asked about his approach against Khalid Jamil's side, who are unbeaten in the last 10 games, a composed Habas replied he had instructed his players to stay calm.

"Strategy is to keep calm and keep the intensity and to try to win. It's more important to play with calmness and to go through to the final," he said.

Bagan will bank on David Williams and Roy Krishna the duo has never failed to contribute with goals at this stage.

For NEUFC, who are unbeaten under Jamil, it will be their first-ever final, provided they beat ATKMB.

"There is always pressure. I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both the teams have to fight for a result because of no away goals, so it is the same for our opponent as well," he said.