As the race for top-four spots in ISL 2021-22 season league stage intensifies, we take a look at what the teams need to do to qualify for the semi-finals.

A total of 17 league games are still to be played in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season and seven out of 11 teams are still fighting for four playoffs sports.

We take a look at all the seven teams who can finish in the top four at the end of the league stage and what those teams need to do to qualify for the semi-finals.

Hyderabad FC (32 points from 17 matches)

Remaining matches: Kerala Blasters FC (February 23), Jamshedpur FC (March 1), Mumbai City (March 5).

Sitting at the top of the table, Hyderabad are well placed to reach the playoffs but their next three matches are against strong teams and defeat in all three matches can put them out of contention. Even if they lose the first two, they can qualify with a win over Mumbai. Two wins and six points will guarantee qualification. Five points will also work given they do not lose to Mumbai.

Jamshedpur FC (31 points from 16 matches)

Remaining matches: NorthEast United (February 25), Hyderabad FC (March 1), Odisha FC (March 4), ATK Mohun Bagan (March 7).

Second in the table, Jamshedpur could qualify for the playoffs with two wins and a draw. The Jharkhand club will be targeting NorthEast United and Odisha FC for the wins while they need to take a point against Hyderabad or ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan (30 points from 16 matches)

Remaining matches: Odisha FC (February 24), Bengaluru FC (February 27), Chennaiyin FC (March 3), Jamshedpur FC (March 7).

Mohun Bagan can reach the playoffs by winning three of their remaining four matches. Even two wins and two draws will work for them.

Kerala Blasters FC (27 points from 16 matches)

Remaining matches: Hyderabad FC (February 23), Chennaiyin FC (February 26), Mumbai City FC (March 2), FC Goa (March 6).

Kerala can qualify by winning all the reaming four matches, but their next game is against league leaders Hyderabad. Even if Kerala taste defeat in that game, they could still qualify if they win the next three matches, but they will need Mumbai and Bengaluru to drop points.

Mumbai City FC (25 points from 16 matches)

Remaining fixtures: SC East Bengal (February 22), FC Goa (February 26), Kerala Blasters (March 2), Hyderabad FC (March 5).

Mumbai need the teams above them, mainly Hyderabad and Jamshedpur, to drop points in order to qualify besides also winning their remaining four matches to hope for qualification.

Bengaluru FC (23 points from 17 matches)

Remaining matches: Odisha FC (February 21), ATK Mohun Bagan (February 27), SC East Bengal (March 5).

Bengaluru are still alive in the playoffs race but to qualify they will need to win their remaining three games and hope for teams above them to suffer losses.

Odisha FC (22 points from 17 matches)

Remaining matches: Bengaluru FC (February 21), ATK Mohun Bagan (February 24), Jamshedpur FC (March 4).

Odisha will need to win their next three games, which are against top teams, and hope for the teams above them to lose points. With only three games left, Odisha can have a maximum of 31 points. Hyderabad already have 32 points and it only suggests that the chances of Odisha reaching the semi-finals are very very slim.

