Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the playoffs, while Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City are in the race for the last spot.

With the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season inching towards its end, two out of 11 teams are still fighting for the last semi-final spots.

Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the playoffs, while Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City are in the race for the last spot.

We take a look at what the two teams need to do to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage:

Kerala Blasters FC (33 points from 19 matches)

Remaining matches: FC Goa (6 March).

Kerala are in the pole position to grab the last playoffs spot given their 3-1 win over Mumbai on Wednesday. The South Indian club play their last league game on 6 March against FC Goa while Mumbai play their final game on 5 March against Hyderabad.

Kerala can automatically qualify for the playoffs if Mumbai fail to beat Hyderabad. Even if Mumbai win and get to 34 points, Kerala can qualify by playing out a draw (given they maintain a better goal difference than Mumbai) or by winning against Goa. There's a chance Kerala could finish third in the league table if they win their remaining game.

Mumbai City FC (31 points from 19 matches)

Remaining fixtures: Hyderabad FC (5 March).

Defending champions Mumbai's destiny doesn't lie in their own hands. Mumbai need to beat Hyderabad to stay in contention but even that won't be enough. To qualify they also need Kerala to lose against Goa. A defeat against Hyderabad would mean curtains for the side regardless of what happens in the Kerala-Goa game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.