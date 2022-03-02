Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified, while ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters are battling it out for the rest two spots. We take a look at what the three teams need to do to qualify for the semi-finals.

With the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season inching towards its end, three out of 11 teams are still fighting for four semi-final spots.

We take a look at what the three teams need to do to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage:

ATK Mohun Bagan (34 points from 18 matches)

Remaining matches: Chennaiyin FC (3 March), Jamshedpur FC (7 March).

ATK Mohun Bagan need just one point from their remaining two games to qualify for the semis. With Mumbai and Kerala on 31 and 30 points respectively and they play each other in one of the matches, only one of them can get at least four points from their remaining matches.

Mumbai City FC (31 points from 18 matches)

Remaining fixtures: Kerala Blasters (2 March), Hyderabad FC (5 March).

The fixture against Kerala Blasters is crucial. The easiest way to qualify is to beat Kerala. It will take them to 34 points and Kerala can't reach there even if they win the last match. A Mumbai win will also mean ATK Mohun Bagan automatically qualify along with Mumbai. In another case, if they draw against Kerala and win their match against Hyderabad, they will be through with 35 points.

Kerala Blasters FC (30 points from 18 matches)

Remaining matches: Mumbai City FC (2 March), FC Goa (6 March).

Kerala sit fourth in the table with 30 points. The ideal case would be win both the matches and cruise through. However, the Mumbai match is crucial. It's a do or die clash, if they lose, they crash out. If they draw, they would need to win their last and hope Mumbai doesn't win their last match against Hyderabad.

If Kerala win against Mumbai and lose their last match, they will have to hope, Mumbai too lose their last match. And if Kerala win against Mumbai and draw their last match while Mumbai win their last, both will be on 34 points. And Kerala's better head-to-head will take them through.

