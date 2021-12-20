The week saw ATK Mohun Bagan’s lean patch extend, while Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal ended their respective commitments without a victory.

Another goal-laden and action-packed week of the Indian Super League has flown by and like always, it has provided plenty of talking points and memorable moments. The Kerala Blasters’ victory against Mumbai City FC was perhaps the biggest upset of this season, whereas Jamshedpur FC’s annihilation of Odisha FC was just as thrilling.

The week also saw ATK Mohun Bagan’s lean patch extend, while Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal ended their respective commitments without a victory. Chennaiyin FC snapped their recent win-less run, with NorthEast United FC also posting a much-needed win.

Without further ado, here is a look at how the past few days unfolded in the ISL.

Questions keep piling up for ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC

The Blues haven’t won since their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC. The Mariners, on the other hand, haven’t tasted success since a commanding 3-0 victory against SC East Bengal on 27th November.

During those results, both teams showed what they are truly capable of. Bengaluru FC’s inclination to play end-to-end football was a refreshing change from the drab and dull Carles Cuadrat era, whereas Antonio Lopez Habas ditched his usual conservatism for a bit of flair. In that pursuit, though, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC seem to have lost their identity – something that might have even cost Habas his job.

For a major chunk of the 2020-21 season, both teams relied on a compact defensive base. Yet, as their encounter against each other proved, they both seem miles away from recreating it.

The Mariners have given up 60 shots in their past four matches – equating to 15 shots per game. There have been occasions where they’ve accorded opposition players the freedom of their penalty area and have, rather unsurprisingly, paid the price.

At the other end of the pitch, things haven’t been any better. They’ve only mustered 44 shots in the aforementioned phase and have gotten away 68 shots in total. In 2020-21, they averaged 12.86 shots per game, indicating that their struggles haven’t been restricted to one particular suit. The Mariners have also been second-best when contesting loose balls and have been reluctant to attack with width.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have not kept a clean sheet in their 11 previous ISL fixtures – their last came against a misfiring Chennaiyin FC outfit in February 2021. In that period, they’ve also conceded two goals or more nine times, illustrating that their defence is as porous as ceramic.

Up front, Sunil Chhetri’s indifferent form refuses to go away. Their midfielders and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu haven’t covered themselves in any glory either, meaning that Bengaluru FC are a team in turmoil.

Last season, there was a sense of confidence that both sides (especially ATK Mohun Bagan) would find answers to whatever questions the ISL would pose. This time, with relatively new managers at the helm, the narrative feels a little different.

Things looking up for Chennaiyin FC; not so much for Odisha FC

The early exchanges saw Odisha FC establish themselves as one of the most exciting outfits in the ISL. More recently, the goals have dried up and their defence, which was already very accommodative, has become shakier.

Against Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC were woeful and were trounced. The Juggernauts shipped four goals in 35 minutes of first-half football and never looked capable of arresting their slide.

A game later, the Juggernauts lacked quality in midfield and defence. They let in 21 shots (2 more than what they did against Jamshedpur FC), and a side more clinical than Chennaiyin FC would’ve punished Odisha FC further.

Up front, Javi Hernandez seems intent on doing everything on his own. Jonathas has been deprived of any service, whereas Aridai Cabrera has failed to create a chance in their past two games.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, seem to be stumbling upon a recipe for success – a recipe that is still riddled with loads of contingencies but one they have shown they can optimize.

Against Mumbai City FC, the Marina Machans were excellent when not in possession. They pressed the defending champions and barely allowed them to create anything of note. So much so that Chennaiyin FC were perhaps unlucky to return empty-handed.

Against Odisha FC, though, the Marina Machans truly flexed their attacking muscles. They were still wasteful when it came to shots on target (4 out of 21) but their build-up play seemed a lot more fluid.

Though the Marina Machans couldn’t produce a clean sheet, the fact that they kept Odisha FC quiet for more than 90 minutes is indicative of their increased defensive stability.

Thus, it seems that Chennaiyin FC might be on the verge of charting an upward trajectory. Odisha FC, meanwhile, have gone in the other direction after a solid start.

Things can still change. There is a reason why Chennaiyin FC have only scored 6 goals this season. Yet, it feels that things are finally looking up for the Marina Machans.

We need to start talking about Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have already endured a strange season. There have been watershed displays – against ATK Mohun Bagan and more recently, Odisha FC (a game they won 4-0). But there have also been shoddy performances.

However, you always felt that the Red Miners’ season was going to be defined by what they accomplished between those showings. And, it seems that they finally might be putting together a formula that ensures success for the rest of their campaign.

Their midfield seems to be growing in stature. Alex Lima has been a calming influence and that, coupled with Jitendra Singh’s enthusiasm, has made it tough for teams to play through them.

Nerijus Valskis hasn’t been at his goal-scoring best but has been superb with his movement, meaning that Greg Stewart has profited. The latter drove that point home with a magical hat-trick against Odisha FC.

Apart from that, Jamshedpur FC seem to be approaching their matches with a lot more maturity. They are picking and choosing their moments to attack better, and are not allowing their opponents a moment’s peace – even when they aren’t particularly playing well.

Owen Coyle’s teams in the ISL have always been fun to watch. He usually packs his side with players willing to run themselves into the ground. Jamshedpur FC aren’t any different. It’s just that they are also mixing their vast reserves of energy with efficiency. And, that, is a dangerous combination for the rest of the ISL.

A week of two halves for Hyderabad FC; FC Goa tick along

The early part of the week for Hyderabad FC was characterized by free-flowing football, Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring goals and the Nizams converting half-chances into something tangible. The second part, though, saw them create a lot of promising situations without ever threatening to score as freely.

Against NorthEast United FC, they only had 15 shots on goal (6 on target). But they managed to make the net ripple on five occasions. When facing the Gaurs, they managed more shots on goal (17) but scored only once.

In a nutshell, this is the kind of inconsistency Hyderabad FC need to guard against, especially with a young Indian core at their disposal. In six matches this season, they’ve scored one goal or less four times. Yet, they’ve found a way to establish themselves in the upper echelons of the ISL points table.

There isn’t much fundamentally wrong with the Nizams either. They have a side that trusts each other on the pitch and a set of foreigners who know how the ISL works.

The next step now would be to put together performances that blows teams out of the water, while also ensuring that they keep eking out hard-fought victories like they’ve done this season. And, after last campaign’s disappointment, it seems that things can click better this time out.

FC Goa, on the other hand, were perhaps a touch fortunate to emerge with a share of the spoils against the Nizams. They enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but couldn’t marry it with an end product – a shortcoming that has pulled them down in 2021-22. In fact, they’ve had more possession in every game they’ve played but still have the third-worst goal tally (9 goals) in the league.

Thankfully for them, though, they have been able to tick along nicely (at least in their past few matches). Their passing looks a lot snappier and Alberto Noguera is orchestrating play much more. Airam Cabrera scored a crucial goal against Hyderabad FC and looked lively throughout, with Devendra Murgaonkar also giving a good account of himself.

The worst thing that could’ve happened to the Gaurs after back-to-back victories would’ve been a defeat to the Nizams. For a significant part of the game, it seemed that that would happen. Yet, they bucked that trend and ensured that the head of steam they generated hasn’t completely evaporated.

Fresh Kerala Blasters stun jaded Mumbai City FC

Before Sunday, the Islanders had barely put a foot wrong since their defeat to Hyderabad FC, whereas the Kerala Blasters had alternated between promising and prosaic performances.

On Sunday, though, the Kochi-based outfit raced out of the traps and the Islanders simply couldn’t cope. The Blasters applied pressure at every possible juncture and forced Mumbai City FC into mistakes – something that doesn’t happen regularly.

The Blasters didn’t press the Islanders high up the pitch. Instead, they packed their midfield and didn’t allow Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia the requisite time and space to influence proceedings. Kerala were also very clinical when it came to taking chances. Their build-up play and work off the ball, however, was more impressive than the goals.

In isolation, this was the kind of display Mumbai would’ve known was round the corner, especially after the crests they have scaled lately. Yet, it also cast light on how a tight schedule had finally taken its toll.

The Islanders have already played five matches in December (including the one against Kerala Blasters). The Blasters, on the other hand, have only featured in three fixtures since the start of the month.

On the pitch, it showed as the defending champions looked sluggish and Kerala bustled with enthusiasm. Mourtada Fall’s bookable offences were emblematic of their exhaustion, whereas Alvaro Vazquez and Sahal Abdul Samad’s strikes were symbolic of the Blasters’ sharpness.

Having said that, Des Buckingham would be the first to say that the Islanders weren’t good enough and they usually aren’t a club that seeks excuses after defeats. When they last lost in 2021-22, they responded on the pitch with a thumping 5-1 triumph.

For the Kerala Blasters, this is the sort of victory that could define their season. They’ve played only six matches so far and a tally of nine points is pretty decent. But with a populated fixture list on the horizon, the onus is on them to prove that they are more consistent than they have been in the recent past.

Is it time to start dreaming again as a Kerala Blasters fan? Only time will tell.

