Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match will now be rescheduled for a later date.

The Sunday Indian Super league match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match," ISL said in its statement.

"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved."

Kerala are currently at the top of the league table with 20 points from 11 games. Mumbai are fourth with 17 points.

