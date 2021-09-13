ISL this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will start from 19 November with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the upcoming season.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalist Mohun Bagan will square-off with Kerala Blasters on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on 21 November against Jamshedpur FC.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as 22 November, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.

The first instalment of India's premier derby East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on 27 November.

Remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021.