ISL 2020 playoffs, LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Mourtada Fall puts Goa two goals up with towering header

Preview: FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of their Indian Super League semifinals, looking to overturn a 4-1 deficit, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.
FC Goa will be boosted by the return of Edu Bedia who missed the first leg game in Chennai — which they lost 1-4 — due to personal reasons.
There is more good news as Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for last week's tie, are back in contention for a start. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches.
With the return of Brandon, FC Goa would hope for better deliveries from wide positions, something which was missing from their game in the first leg.
Ferran Corominas will play as a number nine after playing as a withdrawn forward in the last game. The Spanish striker has 14 goals to his name this season and FC Goa need his goals now more than ever.
Interim coach Clifford Miranda will have a decision to make as to whether he would deploy an all-attacking line-up of Bedia, Boumous and Corominas or choose to go with two foreign centre-backs in Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena.
"We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It's 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know, it is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute," Miranda said.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side. Should Chennaiyin find the back of the net, FC Goa would need at least five goals to move to the final.
Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle has mentioned that his players would not be lackadaisical in the second leg, despite enjoying a three-goal lead.
He would also ask for an improved performance from the front three of Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro and Andre Schembri who had a quiet game by their standards in Chennai. FC Goa also need to keep a check on the Chennaiyin attackers who are more than capable of hurting the opponent through a quick counter-attack.
"When you have any sort of advantage, it's good to have that. That being said, we know we have a very dangerous match. Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they have been the best team," said Coyle.
Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 20:25:22 IST
Highlights
21' | FCG 2 - 0 CFC (3-4)
Lenny Rodrigues wins a free-kick on the edge of Chennaiyin's penalty area. Brandon stands over it, takes a look at where everyone's standing, and delivers an absolute peach of a ball. Mourtada Fall seems to rise in slow motion, his gigantic frame ever so slowly leaving Earth and achieving liftoff to meet the ball, before thundering in an excellent header.
11' | FCG 1 - 0 CFC (2-4)
Oh my word, Lucian Goian has scored an own goal! What was he thinking there? The Chennaiyin defender puts a cross from Jackichand Singh into his own net with a spectacular diving header. He's scored in three matches in a row now, but he might not be rushing to claim this one! FC Goa are in with a chance here!
Boosted by key players' return, Gaurs hope for miracle in second leg semi-final
Their semi-final first-leg loss came almost out of nowhere, and while it looks pretty difficult on paper with the Gaurs currently trailing 1-4, the equation is pretty simple: Win the match by a scoreline of 3-0 or more without conceding within the usual 90 minutes.
Click here to read more of PN Vishnu's preview of tonight's match!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Super League playoffs!
FC Goa have a mountain to climb, having been subjected to a 4-1 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final against Chennaiyin FC. The Gaurs will be relying heavily on home advantage, and will need to come out swinging. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, cannot afford to play too defensively against a team with the attacking might of Goa, and will need to find balance in their play. All in all, this looks like an absolute cracker, so stay tuned for live updates!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:25 (IST)
HT | FCG 2 - 0 CFC (3-4)
What a first half this has been for FC Goa. They've been the better side on every front, and Chennaiyin FC have been tossed about like rag dolls in their wake. Can Chennaiyin hold on and see this game through, or will FC Goa get the win? We're 45 minutes away from finding out
20:18 (IST)
40' | FCG 2 - 0 CFC (3-4)
FC Goa are controlling the game now, and have dropped the pace considerably. It makes sense, they can protect their 2-0 lead until half-time, and then press for the third foal in the second half. Now that they're more calm and organised, Chennai look very disjointed up front, and none of their attacks are really coming even close to turning into real viable opportunities.
19:57 (IST)
22' | FCG 2 - 0 CFC (3-4)
The goal has come at a cost for Goa however, with Hugo Boumous going down injured. He's replaced by Edu Bedia, and it looks like it's serious, as Boumous is carried out on a stretcher. If FC Goa get to the final, this could be a problem for them. Boumous has been involved in 21 goals, and he's a vital asset.
19:56 (IST)
21' | FCG 2 - 0 CFC (3-4)
19:53 (IST)
18' | FCG 1 - 0 CFC (2-4)
We're not watching football anymore, this is more akin to fencing, with move after move being executed with blinding speed. Chennaiyin FC have responded well to going behind, but Goa look just as threatening. I'm feeling winded just watching this one.
19:47 (IST)
11' | FCG 1 - 0 CFC (2-4)
19:41 (IST)
5' | FCG 0 - 0 CFC (1-4)
And there's a shot on target for Chennaiyin! It came from a Crivellaro free-kick, and it was from too far out to really trouble the FC Goa goalkeeper, but it'll serve to remind Goa that they cannot afford to concede another goal.
19:37 (IST)
2' | FCG 0 - 0 CFC (1-4)
FC Goa have started this match like a dog let off its leash, and almost instantly, Lalrinzuala gives away a free-kick on the edge of Chennai's penalty area. Jahouh takes the set-piece and lofts it to Pena at the far post, whose header is wide. Early sign of intent from the Gaurs.
19:34 (IST)
1' | FCG 0 - 0 CFC (1-4)
And we're underway! Can FC Goa pull off what would surely be one of the greatest comebacks ever in the brief history of the Indian Super League> On the face of it, it seems pretty similar. They need to score three goals, a feat they're more than capable of managing. But concede even once and it instantly becomes more complicated. Let's see how it unfolds.
19:07 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
There's not much separating these two
18:59 (IST)
Coming back from three goals down in a major semi-final would definitely be one way of making it special
18:59 (IST)
18:53 (IST)
The visitors remain unchanged from the first-leg fixture
18:47 (IST)
Here's how the hosts will line up!
18:37 (IST)
