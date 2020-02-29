ISL 2020 playoffs, LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Comeback kings Chennai look to stun dominant Goa

Preview: Having made a superb turnaround after a poor start, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will look to continue the good run when they take on FC Goa in the first leg of the ISL semi-final on Saturday.
The Blues entered the 2019-20 season after a nightmarish performance in the previous one, having finished with the wooden spoon and fewest points (nine). Things didn't get better at the start of season as they were languishing at the bottom with one win from six games before they witnessed a change in fortune after Owen Coyle replaced John Gregory as the head coach.
The transformation under Coyle has been remarkable and in 12 games, Chennaiyin has got 24 points — from 7 wins and 3 draws — to seal a play-off berth.
Now, the team has everything to play for when they take on FC Goa at the Marina arena. Given the form of the strikers, the defence of both the teams will be tested.
Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis has been in top form for Chennaiyin with 13 goals. He has been key to the team's revival and the host will hope the marksman continues his good run.
Maltese Andre Schembri too has been among goals and with the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro coming into their own, the FC Goa backline will have a lot to worry about.
Coyle, since his arrival, has spurred the team's attacking instincts and that seems to have paid dividends.
Attack could be the way forward when Chennaiyin come up against an equally attack-minded Goa.
Coyle would also be hoping his defence gets their act right.
While Valskis & Co have powered Chennaiyin's revival, some credit should go to the mid-field which has done a good job. Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, who has been called up for a national camp by head coach Igor Stimac, and Lallianzuala Chhangte have stepped up and made the team a force to reckon with.
Goa, on the other hand, are on a five-match winning streak.
Ferran Corominas has 14 goals so far, one behind the league's top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche and alongside Hugo Boumous, the visitors boast of an impressive strike force.
Chennaiyin's defence will have its task cut out if the marauding FC Goa line-up has to be contained and this could have a huge bearing on how the first leg of the semi-final pans out.
The last encounter between the two sides in Chennai ended in a seven-goal thriller which the Gaurs won and a repeat is on cards with a berth in the summit clash at stake.
For the full Indian Super League schedule, click here
For all the results from this Indian Super League season, click here
For the Indian Super League points table, click here
Content courtesy: PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 19:43:14 IST
Highlights
1' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Here we go! Will FC Goa's high-octane football come out tops, or will Chennaiyin FC's fighting spirit throw a spanner in the works?
FC Goa have been lethal in front of goal this season!
There were 274 goals scored across the competition, the highest total since the league was expanded from eight teams to 10 ahead of the 2017-18 season. It's no surprise that the high-octane attack of FC Goa topped the ISL's scoring chart, with the Gaurs banging in 46 goals in 18 matches.
Click here to check out more stats from the group stage of the tournament!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Super League!
With over 90 matches of action-packed drama behind us, the ISL 2019-20 playoffs are finally here! Tonight's match-up sees dominant force FC Goa take on comeback kings Chennaiyin FC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:43 (IST)
10' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Manvir gives away a corner with an errant backpass, which is something you really don't want your players doing. Especially when you're playing against 'pogo-sticks-for-legs' Lucian Goian. Not much comes of it though, as it's hit a bit too deep to trouble defenders. After a brief passage of play, Goa give away yet another corner, this time on the right side. They're getting penned into their final third, and it's only a matter of time before they play themselves into some real trouble.
19:37 (IST)
5' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
The first chance of the night falls to Lucian Goian, who heads the ball straight at Vishal Kaith in the Goa goal. Goa have been caught with their pants around their ankles in these early minutes, and they need to snap out of their fugue quickly.
19:35 (IST)
2' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Early signs of intent from Chennaiyin FC as they nick the ball off of Goa and launch a counter-attack. Lalrinzuala picks up the ball on the left flank and sends in a dangerous ball that's got a fair bit of whip on it. Mourtada Fall swivels and awkwardly clears, but I suppose when you're 6'3" and built like the Rock, grace is hard to come by.
19:31 (IST)
1' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Here we go! Will FC Goa's high-octane football come out tops, or will Chennaiyin FC's fighting spirit throw a spanner in the works?
19:16 (IST)
FC Goa have been lethal in front of goal this season!
There were 274 goals scored across the competition, the highest total since the league was expanded from eight teams to 10 ahead of the 2017-18 season. It's no surprise that the high-octane attack of FC Goa topped the ISL's scoring chart, with the Gaurs banging in 46 goals in 18 matches.
Click here to check out more stats from the group stage of the tournament!
19:00 (IST)
Just half an hour to go!
via GIPHY
18:56 (IST)
In a battle between unstoppable force and immovable object, FC Goa hold the edge
The Indian Super League (ISL) has Irresistible Force Paradox in front of it. Yes, the same one where an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object. The one which the character of Joker popularised as a cultural reference with his dialogue in the the movie The Dark Knight. In ISL, those two forces are being represented by Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.
Click here to read more of Ujwal Singh's preview of the match!
18:42 (IST)
And here is FC Goa's line up!
18:41 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
18:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Super League!
With over 90 matches of action-packed drama behind us, the ISL 2019-20 playoffs are finally here! Tonight's match-up sees dominant force FC Goa take on comeback kings Chennaiyin FC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match!