ISL 2020 playoffs, LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs ATK: Deshorn Brown puts Bengaluru ahead with poacher's finish

Preview: Defending champions Bengaluru FC would look to make their home advantage count when they lock horns with ATK in their Indian Super League play-off first-leg clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Sunday.
Bengaluru FC are coming off a defeat in the AFC Cup qualifier against Maldivian side Maziya S&RC and will want to bounce back with a positive result on Sunday.
"Obviously, things did not go well for us in the AFC match. We are very disappointed but the message in the dressing room is to pick ourselves up and focus on the challenge ahead. Make sure that we give our 100 per cent and get ourselves to a position where we can win the trophy," head coach Carles Cuadrat.
However, they need to find an answer to their woes upfront. Bengaluru have struggled to score goals, having netted just 22 from 18 games in the ISL. More importantly, only eight of them have come from open play, with set-pieces accounting for the rest.
They have struggled with finishing chances off. In what should be a huge boost, Sunil Chhetri has returned from a hamstring niggle and scored two goals against Maziya. The 35-year-old, who has scored nine goals so far, will hope to fill the void upfront.
The likes of Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu in midfield will also play crucial roles, both in orchestrating attacks and during set-pieces. Delgado's deliveries are always threatening while Paartalu's imposing physique is useful in both boxes.
One area Cuadrat will be confident about is defending. Their defence, led by Juanan Gonzalez, has stood like a rock.
ATK forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams have their task cut out against the rival backline. However, containing Krishna is no mean task and ATK coach Antonio Habas will want the Fijian to add to his 14 goals so far.
ATK have a mean defence and boast of a record (16 goals conceded) which is second only to Bengaluru.
Habas will set his team to be organised and use the pace of Krishna during counter-attacks. The likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez will also have key roles to play from the middle of the park.
"I think it will be an absolutely competitive match because two organised teams will be playing (against each other). Bengaluru is a very good team, balanced and very competitive. They are one of the favourites. Until now, Bengaluru are the champions and we have to respect them," said Habas.
ATK's full-backs, Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj, add a different dimension to their attack and their threatening deliveries from the flanks can pose a challenge to the Bengaluru defence.
The last time these two sides met at the same venue, ATK pulled off a late comeback to claw back from a two-goal deficit and earned a draw.
"ATK are a very good team. It will be a tactical battle between two teams that work a lot in defense. The offensive things depend more on the creativity of the players. ATK and Bengaluru know these things very well what they are doing in defense. It will be an interesting semi-final," said Cuadrat.
Content courtesy: PTI
Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 20:30:01 IST
HT | BFC 1 - 0 ATK
That's that for this first half, and we have a couple of things to unpack here. Bengaluru have hardly dominated the contest, but they find themselves ahead thanks to that Deshorn Brown goal, while ATK will rightfully enter the dressing room with a sense of frustration about them. Whichever way this goes, there's definitely more goals in this.
31' | BFC 1 - 0 ATK
Deshorn Brown puts Bengaluru in front after a howler from Arindam Bhattacharja! The ATK goalkeeper can't hold on to a very tame shot from Juanan, and the ball squirms out of his grasp and into the path of an onrushing Brown, who bundles it into the net. It's great work from the striker, who takes his opportunity with both hands, but what was the keeper thinking there?
1' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Let's gooooo. Last night's match was an absolute thriller and it's set the bar quite high on entertainment value, but both the sides out on that field tonight are capable of scoring a goal or two.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Super League!
After Chennaiyin FC's commanding win over FC Goa on home turf, we now turn our attention to the other semi-final, which pits defending champions Bengaluru FC against former champions ATK, in a battle between second and third place in the league. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the thrilling encounter!
20:20 (IST)
HT | BFC 1 - 0 ATK
20:15 (IST)
42' | BFC 1 - 0 ATK
After scoring a typical poacher's goal, Deshorn Brown tries to follow it up with a worldie. The forward plucks a long ball out of the air on the edge of the ATK penalty area, dribbles past a couple of defenders with irreverent ease, and then unleashes a furious shot which whistles over the crossbar. ATK are struggling here and the halftime whistle couldn't arrive soon enough.
20:04 (IST)
31' | BFC 1 - 0 ATK
19:57 (IST)
24' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Arindam Bhattacharja has ATK fans breathing heavy, after spilling a straightforward cross in the penalty area. Luckily there's no one around to capitalise on his error, and the apologetic goalkeeper gathers the errant ball quickly.
19:51 (IST)
16' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Williams gets the ball into the net with a thunderous volley, but Bengaluru are bailed out by the linesman, who raises his flag for offside. Again, the troublemaker in chief is Roy Krishna, who gets away an early ball with some excellent improvisation to catch out BFC's defenders.
Hold on, hold on, the replay shows he's a mile onside. Oh my word, how'd they mess that one up, you could fit a Humvee in between him and the last man.
Alright wait, we have further clarification, there was a handball in the build up to the goal. My apologies, monsieur referee.
19:45 (IST)
13' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Right, so Juanan and Serran have a problem. Roy Krishna's got several yards of pace on them, and boy does he know it. The forward has been beating them to every cross, punt and ricochet within a ten-metre radius, and they really need to work out some system between themselves, before it's too late.
19:42 (IST)
9' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Roy Krishna channels his inner Zlatan in an attempt to score, trying to kung-fu kick a speculative long ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Unfortunately, it's always moving away from him, and he ends up looking less crouching tiger Jackie Chan and more punch-drunk kangaroo.
19:40 (IST)
7' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
John Johnson gives away a corner, taking no chances on a dangerous cross. Dimas Delgado runs over to take it, and sends in a beautiful arcing delivery. It's set up perfectly, and Rahul Bheke attacks it with gusto, but his header sails way over the crossbar. He'll wish he 'd done better with the opportunity, but then again, if wishes were horses.
19:37 (IST)
5' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
Chance for Bengaluru! Harmanjot Khabra picks up the ball on the left flank and floats in a speculative cross, but the diminutive Sunil Chhetri is drowned out by a red-and-white sea of defenders.
19:35 (IST)
3' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
We have the first shot of the night, and it's a tame one from Edu Garcia. The former Bengaluru man picks up the ball 30-odd yards away from goal, gets into a decent position, and then drags his shot very, very wide. No real sign of where this match is headed so far, but ATK are edging it on possession.
19:31 (IST)
1' | BFC 0 - 0 ATK
19:24 (IST)
Bengaluru FC have been miserly in defence this season!
In terms of defence, Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru is head and shoulders above the rest, having let in just 13 goals in 18 matches. They also lead the league in terms of clean-sheets, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu having kept out the opposition on 10 separate occasions, the most for any goalkeeper in the admittedly brief history of the ISL.
Click here to check out more stats from the group stage of the tournament!
19:06 (IST)
Cautious approach from both sides could lead to cagey affair
Two legged ties are often an intriguing proposition, with the balance slightly tilted in favour of the team playing second at home (ATK in this case), but as history has shown, while the tie cannot be won in the first leg, it surely can be lost in the span of those ninety minutes. A cagey affair is in the offering with the high stakes leading to a possibly cautious approach from both the defending champions and the titular favourites of this edition.
Click here to read more of Sreya Mazumder's match preview.
19:00 (IST)
Just half an hour to go!
19:00 (IST)
The infamous West Block Blues have Kaanterava buzzing!
18:57 (IST)
And here's the ATK XI
18:45 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
18:21 (IST)
