ISL 2020-21: Striker Igor Angulo eager to prove himself at FC Goa after accepting new challenge

FC Goa might have been a difficult project to consider, but when the offer came, Igor Angulo was determined to take up the challenge

Igor Angulo, FC Goa's new striker, will have his task cutout in his first season at the club. This will be the first time the footballer will be playing outside Europe and he will have the onus of scoring goals for a team which will compete for the top spot in Indian Super League (ISL) group stage, fight for the elusive title and also will like to make an impact in the AFC Champions League.

The team is in the rebuilding phase under a new coach Juan Ferrando as some of their important players from previous seasons have already left the club. For Angulo, who spent four years playing in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, Goa might have been a difficult project to consider because of the above mentioned factors, but when the offer came, he was determined to take up the challenge.

"This was the most difficult decision of my career. Because the four years I spent in Poland were amazing. It was difficult but sometimes in life, you make difficult decisions. After speaking to my family, I decided that it was time for a change. In life, you need new targets to keep you motivated and FC Goa was the best club I could go to," Angulo said during an online interaction with reporters.

"All the feedback I got from India was very good. FC Goa wants to keep the ball, they want to attack and they score so many goals. My philosophy is also the same. And I think I can adapt to this club quickly," Angulo added.

The 36-year-old Spanish forward also spoke about how various interactions with coach Ferrando and the fact that the club will play in the AFC Champions League ultimately convinced him to sign for the club.

"Before signing my contract, I was in constant touch with the coach. His style of play suits me. It is one of the strongest reasons why I signed for this club. He's a young coach with a lot of good ideas. The coach knew everything about the team, including the youth talent."

Regarding playing in the Champions League, Angulo said, "In this competition, you play with the best clubs in Asia. I am a very competitive player and I want to play against the best. For me, this was very important. I know it will be difficult for us to compete against teams with bigger budgets than us but in the end, it is eleven against eleven. We are motivated to do well and we have a good squad."

The upcoming season of the ISL will be held in Goa with matches taking place across three stadiums and without fans. The situation is not ideal because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Angulo wants his team to quickly adjust to the new realities.

"It's going to be strange. It's going to be difficult for us, to play so many games in empty stadiums because fans are key to the success of the club. But we have to adapt to the current conditions. It shouldn't be an excuse to not win the games.

"Mentally, it will be difficult. But after the referee's whistle, you forget about everything. We, as players, are always focussed on the game."

The Bilbao native has scored a total of 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland. Despite being a prolific goal-scorer, Angulo is not too concerned about netting goals in a completely new setting. His ambition has always been to help the team in clinching victories.

"My personal goal is to help the team as much as I can. Goals will come along because I'm a striker and that's my role. I don't have any concrete number in my mind in terms of goals but I want to help the team to win matches," Angulo said.