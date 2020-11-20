ISL 2020-21 Podcast: Title favourites, challenges of playing in bio-bubble, foreign and young players to watch out for

We kick-off our new podcast series — More Than A Game — by previewing the upcoming 2020-21 season of ISL with former Indian footballer Henry Menezes and commentator Pulasta Dhar. We also discuss the challenges of playing in a bio-bubble and players to watch out for.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to return after an eight-month long break for its 2020-21 season. The entire tournament will be played in Goa, inside a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus .

The upcoming season will have 11 teams after SC East Bengal joined the league. Defending champions ATK have merged with footballing giants Mohun Bagan and will participate as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB).

The Kolkata club have retained most of the title-winning players from the last season and start as the favourites but they will face a tough challenge from Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC for the title.

The City Football Group-backed Mumbai have appointed former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera as their new manager, with Hugo Boumous — player of the tournament from last season — also joining them. On the other hand, Bengaluru are known for their consistency and stability.

Firstpost's Anish Anand and Ujwal Singh speak to former Indian footballer Henry Menezes and commentator Pulasta Dhar as they preview the league, discuss the favorites and possible fate of other teams

They also discuss the challenges of playing in a bio-bubble and foreign, young Indian players to watch out for.

Click here to read up on everything you need to know ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Click here to read team previews ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season.