ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United part ways with Gerard Nus, Khalid Jamil appointed interim head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) on Wednesday announced that it has parted ways with coach Gerard Nus while adding that Khalid Jamil will be the interim head coach for the remainder of 2020-21 season.

The official announcement came after NEUFC were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, which extended their winless streak to seven matches.

NEUFC's last victory came on 5 December when they defeated SC East Bengal. They are currently in the seventh position in the ISL league table with 12 points from 11 matches.

The club in its statement said that the decision was taken due to a "contrast in the team’s current tactics and the club’s philosophy and vision."

"NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of Head Coach Gerard Nus, the club's statement read. "The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish national after taking into consideration a contrast in the team’s current tactics and the club’s philosophy and vision.".

"The club would like to thank Mr Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours," NEUFC added in the statement.

Nus was appointed as NEUFC's head coach in August this year, ahead of the 2020-21 season.