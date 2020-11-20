ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan live online
Here are all the streaming details about the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan
The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on Friday with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan. The match will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
All the matches of the 2020-21 season of ISL will be played in the state of Goa as the league is being held inside a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus .
Defending champions ATK have merged with footballing giants Mohun Bagan and would be participating in ISL as a combined unit called ATK Mohun Bagan. They are considered as hot favourites for the title. Meanwhile, Kerala continue to search for identity and winning formula.
They finished seventh in the points table last season and with former I-League winning Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna now at the helm, the fans would hope for a better performance this time around.
Both teams would be looking to make a winning start to the league and that should ensure a thrilling match for the fans.
Here are the streaming details for the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match.
When is the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?
The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on 20 November at 07.30 PM IST.
Where the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Where can we watch the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on TV?
The ISL matches would be broadcast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam), Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.
Will the match be streamed online?
Yes, the match will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
Here are the squads for Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan:
Kerala Blasters
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan
Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara
Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Irom, Rahul KP, Givson Moirangthem, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Thounaojam, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar
Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
ATK Mohun Bagan
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul
Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam
Midfielders: Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla
Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.
