ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat after string of disappointing results
Naushad Moosa has been named as interim head coach with immediate effect.
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have parted ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat after a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season.
Cuadrat, who joined the club first as an assistant to Albert Roca before taking charge in 2018, led Bengaluru FC to ISL title in his first year at the helm of affairs. Last season, Bengaluru finished third on the table but lost the two-legged semi-final against ATK Mohun Bagan (then known as ATK) with an aggregate scoreline of 3-2.
This season, Cuadrat was facing heavy criticism from fans, who demanded better from the head coach and the club after three defeats and three draws from nine matches so far. Bengaluru's last match against Mumbai City FC ended in 1-3 loss, their third straight defeat in the season.
