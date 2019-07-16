ISL 2019: Mumbai City FC extend top-scoring Senegalese striker Modou Sougou's contract by one year

Mumbai: Senegalese striker Modou Sougou has extended his stay with Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC for another year, the club announced Tuesday.

In the 2018-19 season, Sougou was the joint second highest goal scorer with 12 along with Bartholomew Ogbeche, while Ferran Corominas, who netted 16 goals, had topped the list.

"We are delighted to confirm that more records are in line to be broken next season. Modou Sougou is an Islander for ONE MORE YEAR! #Sougoustays #Apun Ka Team," the club said on its official Twitter handle.

Sougou (34) had made his ISL debut against Jamshedpur FC last year. Mumbai City FC are yet to win the coveted ISL title.

