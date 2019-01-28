ISL 2019, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Highlights: Subrata Pal shines as match ends in goalless stalemate

Click here to follow all the live action between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Preview: A top-four spot not yet assured, FC Goa resumed their ISL campaign after a break when they take on Jamshedpur FC in a crucial match on Monday.

The first defeat inflicted on FC Goa this season was by Jamshedpur FC, a 4-1 thrashing in a game where Ferran Corominas was suspended.

The two sides have met three times in the ISL, and the matches involving these two teams have coughed up a total of 11 goals. While Goa won the first two meetings, Jamshedpur's win earlier this season was an eye-opener for all teams looking to counter FC Goa's attacking football.

"They are a very good team, when they are at 100 percent, it is difficult to beat them. They would be a great rival to get into the play-offs," said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

After the winter break, FC Goa will be raring to go particularly after making some key additions to their squad. They have roped in goalkeeper Naveen Kumar from Kerala Blasters to add vital experience in between the sticks and attacking midfielder Zaid Krouch, who has the experience of playing under Lobera in Morocco.

"We would have preferred not to take the break as we were in a very good momentum. But we are here to get ready in the best way possible and we have worked hard in the break to get ready for this match," said Lobera.

All eyes will be on Corominas who will be keen to add to his goals tally with Bartholomew Ogbeche also tied on 10 goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC would not want to drop points against a fellow competitor for a play-off berth. The good news is that Sergio Cidoncha is back in contention for a start after missing the majority of the campaign due to an injury.

Cesar Ferrando's team has recorded the most number of draws this season along with Kerala and will be desperate to get a result from their remaining games as they seek a top-four spot.

Carlos Calvo is suspended for the tie which would certainly cripple the options coach Cesar Ferrando has.

The game will be decided in the midfield with the likes of Memo and Mario Arques set to face Ahmed Jahouh, who is back from suspension, and Edu Bedia.

"I hope to win. They will also play to win and be in the top four. The same is the case with us. They have a good coach and good players. They score a lot of goals. So we have to be careful about a lot of things," said Ferrando.

