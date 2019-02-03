ISL 2019, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, Highlights: Manuel Lanzarote's brace keeps Kolkata franchise's play-off hopes alive

Preview: Former champions ATK and Jamshedpur FC will look to keep their hopes for a play-off berth alive when they lock horns in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City have sealed two spots in the play-offs with the two clubs firm on the table. While the third and fourth places are up for grabs and are being contested by four different clubs.

Hosts ATK, who are sixth in the league table with 17 points from 13 matches, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters while Jamshedpur are placed fifth with 20 points to their credit and are unbeaten in five straight matches.

All eyes will be on ATK coach Steve Coppell as he takes on his former side. The Englishman will rely on Spaniard Edu Garcia whose form will be decisive in Sunday's clash.

Attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzarote will be back in the team after he missed the match against Blasters. The duo of Garcia and Lanzarote form a potent force for the Kolkata side.

Nigerian forward Kalu Uche, who is coming back from a lengthy spell at the sidelines, will also be available for the game.

ATK will also look to put on their scoring boots as they have had problems in that department, managing just 11 goals in 13 matches.

The Jamshedpur outfit on the other hand have been dominant this season when it comes to scoring from set-pieces, having scored 10 goals already, compared to ATK's five.

With Tim Cahill injured and probably out for the rest of the season, Jamshedpur will rely heavily on the services of Sergio Cidoncha and Pablo Morgado.

Cidoncha has been one of the most influential players this season for Jamshedpur and is their joint top scorer with three goals alongside Michael Soosairaj.

Since their induction in ISL, Cidoncha has the second most goal contributions by a Jamshedpur FC player in ISL, after the suspended Carlos Calvo.

With inputs from PTI

