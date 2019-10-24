ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh confident team will perform much better this season

"I always try to give my best for the team. Every season is very important for me," Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh tells Firstpost when asked about his lack of chances in the Indian set-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

The Mahilpur-born goalkeeper is the second-choice goalkeeper in the national team, right behind Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has been standing under the crossbar in national colours for quite some time now.

Amrinder made 66 saves during the Indian Super League (ISL) last season — five more than Gurpreet, who made 61. Both of them kept seven clean sheets, but Gurpreet walked away with the Golden Glove Award at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

With his team slated to begin its ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters FC at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today, the 26-year-old said he was confident Mumbai — who are being coached by Jorge Costa for the second season — will do better than last time around.

“I think the players are much better from last season and everyone understands what the coach’s plan is. That is the main thing and we know what the coach expects from us. I think this season we will perform much better than last time.

“Everyone is working hard, and they are getting better day by day,” he added.

Mumbai City reached the semi-finals under Costa last season. They have never won the ISL title.

The Mumbai-based club had a busy off-season — they offloaded 13 players, and made 12 new signings. One of the new faces in the team is former NorthEast United FC midfielder Rowllin Borges. Amrinder said that the 27-year-old was undoubtedly a ‘great signing’ for the team, and termed him as one of the best performers.

“Rowllin is a great signing for us. He is one of the best performers according to me,” Amrinder added.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .