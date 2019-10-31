ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters FC-ATK season opener registers double viewership from last season

The opening fixture of the ongoing sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) registered 1.2 TVR and 96 percent growth in TV ratings among M15+AB Urban and an impressive 97 percent viewership growth on Hotstar over last season.

The season opener, played between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, was broadcast in seven languages and across 20 channels. This edition, with the induction of Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, ISL is likely to witness more diverse fan cultures and an increase in the footprint of Indian football in new frontiers.

In its second week of the season, ISL is expecting more audience to tune-in to catch their favourite team battle for the championship and coveted AFC Champions League playoffs spot.

Fans can catch all the football action in the Indian Super League Season 6 on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV

You may also catch the LIVE updates and detailed coverage on Firstpost.com

