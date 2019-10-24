ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC midfielder Nestor Gordillo unavailable for selection until December

New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Hyderabad FC will be without the services of Spanish midfielder Nestor Gordillo for their first eight matches of the upcoming sixth season.

Hyderabad will make their ISL debut against former champions ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

The 30-year-old will be ineligible for selection until December after he was handed a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players' Status Committee on 13 August this year for signing a "pre-contract" with the now-dissolved FC Pune City despite having a year left in his contract with Chennai City FC.

The earliest Gordillo can be available in the current ISL season is in the reverse fixture when Hyderabad FC host ATK on 21 December.

