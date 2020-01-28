ISL 2019-20: Final of tournament's ongoing season to be played on 14 March, venue yet to be decided

Mumbai: The title clash of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) will be played on 14 March, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the franchise-based event's organiser, announced on Tuesday.

The first set of semi-finals will be played on 29 February and 1 March while the return leg is scheduled for 7 and 8 March, a media release stated.

However, the venue for the summit clash is yet to be decided.

The season will see the league stage winner on completion of the 90th match on 25 February.

ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) occupy the top three spots in the league table. The winner of the league will get a direct entry into the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage.

